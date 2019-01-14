It’s National Hot Pastrami Day! Check out the food at Benji’s in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- It's National Hot Pastrami Day and we're at one of the best deli's in Milwaukee making sandwiches! Benji's has a New York-style deli feel, and is best known for its Reuben and corned beef sandwiches and has been around for more than 50 years!