Man transported by Flight for Life after crash in Racine County, speed believed to be a factor

RACINE COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life Sunday night, Jan. 13 following a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Burlington.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, the driver struck a utility pole on Yahnke Road near McHenry Street around 9:10 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they located a 19-year-old man trapped inside the vehicle. He was conscious and breathing. The operator was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The Town of Burlington Fire Department extricated the man, who was then transported to an area hospital by Flight for Life.

A preliminary investigation indicates speed was a contributing factor to this accident.