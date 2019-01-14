× Milwaukee Brewers sign catcher Yasmani Grandal to 1-year contract: ‘He fits our roster very well’

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, Jan. 14 announced the signing of free agent catcher Yasmani Grandal to a one-year contract. The announcement was made by General Manager David Stearns.

“We are very pleased to add Yasmani Grandal to our team,” said Stearns in a news release. “Yasmani has proven that he is one of the most productive catchers in baseball, both offensively and defensively, and he fits our roster very well. Throughout this process, he expressed a consistent and sincere desire to join our organization. We are thrilled to welcome Yasmani and his family to Milwaukee.”

According to the release, Grandal, 30, is a career .240 hitter with 113 HR and 339 RBI in 726 games in the Major Leagues with San Diego (2012-14) and Los Angeles (2015-18). He has a Major League-leading 89 homers as a catcher over the past four seasons, leading the majors from that position in 2016 (27) and last season (24) and the National League in 2017 (22). Grandal batted .241 with 24 HR and 68 RBI in a career-high 140 games with the Dodgers in 2018.

The switch-hitting catcher was a 2015 All-Star and has played in the postseason in four consecutive seasons, including two straight World Series. In 16 career games at Miller Park, Grandal is batting .296 (16-for-54) with 4 HR and 15 RBI. This includes an 8-RBI performance on May 7, 2015 during which he became the 11th player since 1920 (when RBI became an official statistic) to have at least that many RBI in a game as a catcher.

Grandal was originally selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the first round (12th overall) of the 2010 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Miami.

