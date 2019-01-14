× Officials: Nearly 1.8M visitors spent more than $18M at Milwaukee Public Market in 2018

MILWAUKEE — 2018 was the best year yet for the Milwaukee Public Market.

Officials said the total number of visitors was nearly 1.8 million, and those customers spent more than $18 million.

Both numbers are 10 percent increases from 2017.

Only Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and the Milwaukee Brewers drew more attendees in the Milwaukee area.

A news release from Milwaukee Public Market officials said there were 1,794,544 total customer visits in 2018.

“It has been our goal to cultivate a food-centric placemaking experience like none other in the region, which I’m proud to say is now a reality. We’ve become a hub of social and economic activity, where regional residents and national travelers seek us out as a culinary destination,” said Paul Schwartz, market executive director, in a news release. “I’m enormously proud and grateful to our vendors, loyal customer-base and the hundreds of workers who are employed throughout the market that make the experience what it is today.”

The Milwaukee Public Market opened in 2005. It is owned and operated by the City of Milwaukee Business Improvment District #2.