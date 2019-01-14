× ‘Prevent the flu:’ Milwaukee Health Department offers free flu shots to city residents

MILWAUKEE — Influenza activity is increasing in the City of Milwaukee. In response, the City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) is offering flu shots at no charge to City of Milwaukee residents.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department will be holding a free flu immunization clinic at City Hall (200 E Wells St) on January 15th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Anyone who has not gotten a flu shot this flu season is encouraged to come and get vaccinated.

In addition, City of Milwaukee residents can visit the Milwaukee Health Department’s walk-in clinics to receive a free flu shot while supplies last. No appointments are necessary and clients are seen on a first-come, first served basis.

Clinic times and locations are as follows:

Keenan Health Center (3200 N. 36th St.) — Fridays, 8 a.m. — 11. a.m.

(3200 N. 36th St.) — Fridays, 8 a.m. — 11. a.m. Northwest Health Center (7630 W. Mill Rd.) — Wednesdays, 3 p.m. — 6 p.m.

(7630 W. Mill Rd.) — Wednesdays, 3 p.m. — 6 p.m. Southside Health Center (1639 S. 23rd St.) — Mondays, 3 p.m. — 6 p.m. and Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — 4 p.m.

“Flu activity is increasing in the City of Milwaukee” said Commissioner of Health, Dr. Jeanette Kowalik. “Vaccination is the best way to prevent the flu and there is still time to get vaccinated before influenza activity peaks in Milwaukee.”

According to a press release from the health department, the flu is one of the most common respiratory illnesses in the United States, infecting millions of people each year. The virus is spread through the air when someone who is sick coughs, sneezes, or speaks. Symptoms of seasonal flu include fever, cough, sore throat, stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, and fatigue. Though common, the flu can result in serious health complications like pneumonia, bacterial infections, and hospitalization. Flu can sometimes lead to death.