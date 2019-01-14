West Allis PD: Jacob Paradinovich charged in stabbing death of Timothy Theis

MILWAUKEE — West Allis police say Jacob Paradinovich, 30, was charged on Monday, Jan. 14 by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office in connection with the stabbing death of Timothy Theis last week. He faces a charge of second degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to West Allis police, Paradinovich and Theis were traveling together in a vehicle near 80th and National on Thursday, Jan. 10 when they were involved in an altercation. Officials say Paradinovich pulled the vehicle over — and both men stepped out of the vehicle. During that physical altercation, officials say Paradinovich “armed himself with a knife and stabbed (Theis) in the head.”

Paradinovich called 911 and attempted to help Theis prior to first responders arriving on the scene, officials say. Theis later died from his injuries.