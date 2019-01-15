× 2019 Milwaukee Film Festival dates announced 🎥

MILWAUKEE — Movie lovers, get ready: The 2019 Milwaukee Film Festival will run Thursday, October 17 through Thursday, October 31, 2019, according to a news release by Milwaukee Film on Tuesday, Jan. 15.

“Last year’s move to later fall dates proved successful, and we are excited to remain at the end of October,” states Jonathan Jackson, CEO and artistic director of Milwaukee Film. “Bringing the best of independent cinema to Milwaukee audiences has been a goal since day one and the shift in dates allowed us the opportunity to secure major titles that are now in awards season conversations. We look forward to discovering the best new films and presenting them to our audiences at our festival’s eleventh edition.”

Milwaukee Film’s annual 15-day festival will include feature films, short programs, education screenings, post-film conversations, panels and parties. In 2018, the event screened more than 300 films and welcomed nearly 80,000 attendees. According to the release, the Milwaukee Film Festival is now one of the 10 largest film festivals in the country.