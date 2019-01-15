× Baby giraffe euthanized after suffering gore wound likely caused by antelope

SAN DIEGO — A baby giraffe at the Safari Park at the San Diego Zoo had to be euthanized after suffering a gore wound to its stomach, and San Diego Zoo officials believe the injury was likely caused by an antelope.

Over the weekend, zoo officials announced 5-month-old Kumi was euthanized on Dec. 29, 2018, due to a gore wound that park officials determined could not be treated.

Because of the severity of Kumi’s injury, officials said, “The Safari Park veterinary staff made the difficult decision to euthanize the young giraffe.”

Zoo officials said Kumi’s fatal injury was likely caused by an antelope that occupied the same East Africa field habitat.

According to officials, “The Safari Park houses numerous species together that would live together in their native habitats, where inter-species encounters also can happen.”

A zoo spokesperson told KGTV the death was a rare occurrence and said they would not be changing animal habitats at the zoo.