Best headphones to keep your New Year’s resolution

Trying to keep your New Year’s resolution to get in shape but you need new headphones? Consumer Reports shares some tips to find the headphones that are right for you so you have one less excuse to skip the gym.

Everyone has a preference when it comes to headphones for working out. And Consumer Reports should know. They test dozens of models each year for sound quality, features, comfort, and fit.

“That’s especially important — the fit factor. When you’re out for a run or at the gym, you don’t want to find out 20 minutes into your workout that you’re getting pain in your ears,” explained Thomas Germain, Consumer Reports Tech Editor.

That’s why Consumer Reports says, if you can, try on headphones to see how they fit you before you buy them. More and more consumers are choosing wireless Bluetooth models,

in part because some smartphone manufacturers, like Apple, dropped the headphone jack from their flagship models.

“A lot of headphones that are marketed as ‘wireless’ still actually have a cable or a cord that connects to two earpieces. But there are some which are called true wireless headphones. True wireless headphones don’t have a cord or a cable connecting the two earpieces, which gives you even more flexibility,” revealed Germain.

The downside to true wireless headphones is they typically have a shorter battery life and, of course, they’re easier to lose. When it comes to buying headphones, Consumer Reports says it’s important to figure out what kind of exercise you may use them for.

“If you’re gonna run outside, some noise canceling headphones are adjustable so you can let in more or less sound from your environment,” Germain advised.

If you want a pair you can take in the pool, Consumer Reports recommends 90-dollar pair JBL Endurance DIVE. They’re designed for swimming and have dependable sound quality.

If you work out at a gym but don’t really like the music that they play, ConsumerReports says the 90-dollar Sony WI-SP600N got very good scores for noise-canceling and sound quality.

For those who do extended workouts, like long runs or hikes, battery life is even more important. So Consumer Reports suggests checking the battery life if you plan to go wireless.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumerreports.org.