Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital fined $360K for improper hazardous waste disposal

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s attorney general says a Milwaukee hospital will pay $360,000 to settle a lawsuit for improperly disposing of pharmaceutical hazardous waste from 2013 to 2016.

Attorney General Josh Kaul on Tuesday announced the settlement approved by a Milwaukee County judge.

The lawsuit from the state against Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital Inc., also accused the hospital of failing to keep records of hazardous waste solvents and not providing adequate training for waste disposal. The hospital has since implemented a program to ensure hazardous waste is disposed of properly.