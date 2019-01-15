× Police: 3 in custody following police pursuit, crash involving stolen vehicle

WEST ALLIS — Three people, including a 16-year-old boy, were taken into custody early Tuesday morning, Jan. 15 following a police pursuit and crash involving a stolen vehicle in West Allis.

According to police, shortly before 1 a.m. an officer observed a 2014 white Dodge Dart driving in the area of 60th and Pierce with no headlights on. A traffic stop was initiated near Mitchell Street and Beloit Road. The driver fled at a right rate of speed.

The driver crashed into a light police near 27th and Burnham. The driver, a 16-year-old boy, remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody. Three occupants fled. Two passengers, both 18 years old, were taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. One passenger was not located.

Police say the vehicle was listed as stolen out of Milwaukee.