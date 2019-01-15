× Rapper T-Pain to perform at Carthage College in Kenosha Feb. 15

KENOSHA — Rapper T-Pain is coming to Carthage College in Kenosha on Feb. 15.

According to a news release from Carthage College officials, T-Pain will perform at the N.E. Tarble Athletic Center and Recreation Center (TARC Field House) at 9 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. — when DJ O, the official DJ of the Milwaukee Bucks and V100.7 FM will open the show.

Tickets cost $18 for the general public, and $10 for full-time Carthage students. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 18 or over at all times, and will need a full-price ticket. People who are 16 and over can attend on their own, but ID is required. “Will Call” tickets will be made available for pick-up at the door starting at 6 p.m. if they are not sold out.

According to the release, with 60 songs under his belt and two Grammy trophies on this mantle, T-Pain has cemented himself as one of the most influential artists of all time. He launched an “Everything Must Go” campaign in August to clear out his vault of unreleased music as a gift to his dedicated fans. He is also currently the star of the hit TV show on Fuse titled “T-Pain’s School of Business” (as the dean of his very own university—Wiscansin University), and has an album slated to come out in early 2019.

Please note: All bags will be searched. No beverages and open containers are permitted. Attendees will be wand-scanned with metal detectors. Firearms, weapons, tobacco-use, and vaping is not permitted in the building.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets, or to learn more.