‘Significantly enhance the festival:’ Renderings released for new Uline Warehouse Stage

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. officials on Tuesday, Jan. 15 unveiled renderings and details for the new Uline Warehouse Stage, which is currently under construction on the north end of Henry Maier Festival Park.

According to a press release, the new stage will incorporate natural materials including locally-sourced lannon stone and cedar to integrate into the area’s lake-side setting.

The renovation project will include:

A new reimagined stage and seating area with expanded footprint to accommodate larger crowds

Expanded production capabilities, including lighting and sound

Elevated VIP area with bar and restrooms

New video screen (previously video was not available for the Uline Warehouse Stage)

New permanent bar area

New ADA viewing area with easier access and better sightlines

Festival services area for information and wheelchair and stroller rentals

“The new Uline Warehouse will significantly enhance the festival experience for our patrons” said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “We are grateful to Uline for their ongoing support to maintain Henry Maier Festival Park as a world-class facility. Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. is only able to make these improvements with the assistance of our sponsors.” he added.

The current Uline Warehouse Stage was last upgraded in 2003, according to Smiley, and represents an extensive effort to renovate the north end of Henry Maier Festival Park, including major developments introduced during summer 2018 (North Gate & Community Plaza, U.S. Cellular Connection Stage and Klement’s Sausage & Beer Garden.