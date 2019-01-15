‘Taken too soon:’ Hundreds of truckers take part in ‘Honor Run’ for tow driver killed in I-41

ASHWAUBENON — Hundreds of truckers came together Monday night, Jan. 14 to pay tribute to a tow truck driver killed while removing a vehicle on I-41.

According to our partners, WLUK in Green Bay, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Jan. 11.

The tow truck driver, identified by WLUK as Jesse Hettman, was removing a vehicle from I-41 near Oneida Street when he was hit. Brown County sheriff’s officials told WLUK the victim stepped into traffic when he was hit.

“We don’t know if he was trying to retrieve some items related to the stalled vehicle or not,” Lt. John Bain of the Brown County Sheriff’s Department told WLUK.

On Monday night, flashing lights from hundreds of trucks lit up the site where Hettman was hit and killed. His brother Matt told WLUK the family was overwhelmed by the support from the community. He described his brother as someone who “absolutely loved his job and loved helping people.”

Friends echoed that statement, telling WLUK Hettman “touched so many lives.”

Officials with Glenn’s Towing posted the following about Hettman on Facebook:

“On Friday, January 11th, 2019 the world lost one of it’s best. Jesse Hettmann was not only one of the best drivers, he was an amazing friend, husband, and father. Sadly he was taken too soon. Jesse was taken, doing what he loved, while working on the interstate. Jesse was one of the nicest, most caring people there ever was. He never shied from lending a helping hand, nor putting in a hard days work. Jesse lead by example and was looked up to by everyone at Glenn’s. Jesse left behind a wife, and two daughters along with countless friends and family. The void left from this loss will forever be felt in the hearts of anyone who knew him. He was immensely loved and will be greatly missed.”

According to WLUK, Hettman left behind a wife and two daughters. A GoFundMe.com account was set up to help his family.

As for the crash, sheriff’s officials told WLUK no charges are pending, but the investigation is ongoing — and drugs/alcohol weren’t factors.