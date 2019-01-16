× 19-year-old Fond du Lac man arrested for attempted homicide

FOND DU LAC — A Fond du Lac man, 19, was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 15 for attempted homicide. This, after a 73-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries to his head and hand.

According to police, around 2 p.m. on Jan. 15 officers were called out to the Evergreen Village Apartments for a report of a possible assault and stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located a 73-year-old Fond du Lac man with severe injuries to his head and hand as a result of blunt force trauma.

The victim was transported by Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue to the Flight for Life Hangar at the Fond du Lac County Airport — where the victim was taken to Theda Care Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 19-year-old Fond du Lac man who was known to the victim, was located a few hours later in the stolen vehicle. He was taken into custody — and is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail on preliminary charges of attempted homicide and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.