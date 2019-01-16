Get saucy with your pork chops: The classy dinner recipe you can make in minutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Whether it's date night or family dinner -- make a restaurant-quality meal in your own kitchen. Chef Feker joins Real Milwaukee with an easy but sophisticated twist on traditional pork chops.

PORK CHOP FILET WITH PEPPERCORN AND BRANDY CREAM SAUCE

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

• 4, 6- to 8-ounce Pork chop Filet (each about 1 inch thick)

• 1 cup heavy cream

• 1/4 cup chopped shallots

• 1-3/4 cups beef stock or canned beef broth

• 5 tablespoons Cognac or brandy

• 2 tablespoons drained green peppercorns in brine or 1 tablespoon of dry black peppercorns crushed

• 3 tablespoons butter

PREPARATION

1. Boil stock in small saucepan until reduced to 3/4 cup, about 7 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, melt butter in large skillet over medium-high heat. Season pork chops with salt and pepper. Cook pork chops to desired doneness. Transfer pork chops to plate (do not clean skillet).

3. Add chopped shallots and the peppercorns to the same skillet and sauté 2 minutes.

4. Remove from the heat. Add 2 tablespoon of the cognac and flambé the cognac, allowing the alcohol to burn off.

5. Add reduced beef stock, 1 cup heavy cream, 3 tablespoons Cognac and green peppercorns. Boil until mixture thickens to sauce consistency, about 6 minutes. Season sauce to taste with more fresh ground pepper if desired. Spoon sauce over pork chops and serve