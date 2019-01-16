× Giannis Antetokounmpo leads streaking Bucks past Grizzlies 111-101

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 11 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks used a third-quarter outburst to capture their third straight win, 111-101 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Eric Bledsoe added 16 points and D.J. Wilson scored 13 for the Bucks, who won for the 14th time in 17 games.

Omri Casspi led the Grizzlies with 17 points. Marc Gasol, Mike Conley and JaMychal Green scored 14 points apiece for Memphis, which lost its ninth in the last 10.

The Grizzlies took their only lead of the game at 59-58 early in the second half on a 3-pointer by Gasol.

The Bucks made sure any Memphis excitement was short-lived. Milwaukee ran off 19 straight points to extend its lead to 18. By that point, the Grizzlies returned to uninspired play as the Bucks outscored Memphis 41-28 in the quarter. Memphis committed eight turnovers in the third, leading to 20 points.

The Bucks took an early lead thanks to anemic shooting by Memphis. The Grizzlies starters seemed lackadaisical and not up to the task of challenging one of the better teams in the NBA as Milwaukee stretched its lead to as many as 14 points.

The Memphis reserves brought more energy and steadily chipped away at the Bucks advantage. Casspi and Green led the rally.

But the Bucks used 15 points from Antetokounmpo to hold on for a 50-45 lead at the break.

The third-quarter rally led to Milwaukee building the advantage to as many as 31 points in the fourth.

Tip-ins

Bucks: Milwaukee leads the series 23-22. . The Bucks lead the league in scoring differential at 10 points per game and have 23 double-digit victories this season. Antetokounmpo recorded his 30th double-double of the season. . Memphis defeated the Bucks 116-113 on Nov. 14. Milwaukee is now 5-0 facing teams that it lost to in its previous meeting.

Grizzlies: Memphis played its only home game in a five-game stretch. .F/G Justin Holiday, obtained from the Chicago Bulls in a Jan. 4 trade, started his first game for Memphis. . Memphis missed 10 of its first 11 shots in the game, part of the Grizzlies shooting 26 percent in the opening quarter. . The Bucks’ 41 points in the third quarter was the most given up by Memphis in any period this season.

Up next

Bucks: At Orlando to face the Magic on Saturday

Grizzlies: Face the Celtics in Boston on Friday