× Jake Patterson applied for a job in Superior the day Jayme Closs escaped

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Jake Patterson, 21, applied for a job at Saratoga Liquor Company in Superior, Wisconsin on Jan. 10, the day Jayme Closs escaped the home in Gordon where prosecutors said Patterson held Jayme for 88 days. This, after prosecutors said he killed Jayme’s parents, James and Denise Closs at their Barron home on Oct. 15, and abducted 13-year-old Jayme Closs.

In the skills section of his application for a job at Saratoga Liquor Company, Patterson wrote: “I’m an honest and hardworking guy. Not much work experience, but I show up to work and am a quick learner.”

Prosecutors said Patterson confessed to killing Jayme’s parents and kidnapping Jayme.

Closs told investigators she managed to escape while Patterson was away. She ran to a neighbor walking her dog and begged for help. That neighbor took Jayme to a nearby home, where 911 was called. Jayme was reunited with her family the next day, after being checked out at the hospital.

Patterson is facing charges of first degree intentional homicide, kidnapping and armed burglary. He’s being held on $5 million cash bond, and faces up to life in prison if convicted.

On Tuesday, Jan. 15, it was announced that Patterson was moved from the Barron County Jail to Polk County.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 6. Authorities have said it’s possible Patterson could face additional charges out of Douglas County, where the Gordon home is located.