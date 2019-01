DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit Police are searching for a man accused of opening fire inside the Domino’s Pizza on West McNichols Rd. near Wyoming Ave. early Wednesday morning.

Employees tell 7 Action News the man got upset because his order wasn’t ready when he arrived to pick it up. The man then fired several shots hitting the front door and glass windows.

No injuries have been reported.

