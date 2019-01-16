× Medical Examiner’s report released on skeletal remains found on Oak Leaf Trail

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner on Wednesday, Jan. 16 released its report on the skeletal remains found on the Oak Leaf Trail near Albion and Prospect early Saturday morning, Jan. 12. The deceased has been identified as 52-year-old Timothy Carr.

Police said the skeletal remains were found shortly before 9:15 a.m. by a woman on a nearby balcony. She called 911.

The Medical Examiner’s report indicates that Carr was possibly homeless and stayed under the concrete overhang close to where his body was found. A homeless camp was found under the overhang.

On Sunday, Jan. 13, police said preliminary investigation has revealed this does not appear to have involved foul play.

The autopsy found there was no trauma to Carr. The cause of death is pending.