Milwaukee health commissioner says she's in favor of medical marijuana for pain relief

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik spoke at the Milwaukee Press Club’s Newsmaker luncheon Wednesday, Jan. 16, and FOX6’s Ted Perry was one of those on the panel asking questions about her plans for the embattled Milwaukee Health Department.

Among the topics Kowalik addressed was improving facilities for mental health and providing opportunities for young people to find careers in mental health.

“When I look at shortage of providers, I’m not looking at just now. I’m looking at the future, so we need to do better and have some type of pipeline to educate young people about opportunities to move into mental health professions at a very early age,” Kowalik.

Kowalik also said she’s in favor of medical marijuana to address the opioid epidemic as an alternative form of pain relief.