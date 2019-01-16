Milwaukee police: Burglary suspects make off with flat screen TV near 81st and Villard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are looking for the public's help to identify two suspects accused of stealing a flat screen television from a residence near 81st and Villard.

The burglary happened on Tuesday, Jan. 15 around 4:30 p.m.

According to police, the two suspects forced their way into the residence and left with a large black flat screen TV.

Police describe one suspect as a male, black, medium build with a beard. He was last seen wearing a light-colored knit hat, a light-colored coat with the hood up, a light-colored shirt, light-colored pants and light-colored shoes.

Police describe the second suspect as a male, black, medium build with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a light-colored knit hat, a light-colored hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this burglary or the suspects involved is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.