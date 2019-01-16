× Opening day headliner: Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson to play Summerfest June 26

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest, presented by American Family Insurance has announced that multi-platinum selling superstar Thomas Rhett with special guests Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Summerfest’s opening day, Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com — and include admission to Summerfest.

According to a news release from Summerfest officials, Thomas Rhett’s platinum-certified third album Life Changes (The Valory Music Co.) is the biggest, boldest-sounding record of his career, filled with a diverse batch of songs as he stretches his sound to new limits. Emphasizing his “detailed style of songwriting” (Rolling Stone), Life Changes was an instant hit upon its release, debuting at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, marking the first country release to take the top spot last year.

It also drew a 2018 Grammy nomination for Best Country Album and has been streamed more than one billion times, delivering a slew of RIAA-certified platinum and gold chart-toppers, bringing Thomas Rhett’s No. 1 tally to 11. His current single “Sixteen” is Top 3 at country radio.

Thomas Rhett was named iHeartRadio’s Country Artist of the Year for the second year in a row, following a CMA Triple Play award for penning three No. 1 songs within a 12-month period (“Die A Happy Man,” “Star of the Show” and Michael Ray’s “Think A Little Less”), adding to his collection of trophies from the Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music, Billboard Music Awards, CMT Music Awards and more.

Since releasing his platinum-certified debut single, “Cowboys and Angels,” Dustin Lynch has “steadily built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music” (Billboard) with six No. 1 songs (his most recent “Good Girl” marking his first No. 1 as a songwriter), three Top 5 albums, platinum-level certifications and tours with the genre’s biggest names. Racking up over 238 million views on YouTube/VEVO, scoring one billion streams, soaring to No. 1 on the MTV Music Meter, and selling 4.5 million digital tracks, the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry brings a fresh combination of traditional influence and edgy intensity to the genre. Lynch’s “sexy” (CMT), “intoxicating” (Taste of Country) third studio album, Current Mood, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart in fall 2017.

Tickets for Thomas Rhett with special guests Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, select Walmart stores, and by phone at 800-745-3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 866-448-7849 (“Ticketmaster Express” automated phone line). Patrons may also utilize “ticketfast” at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.

Summerfest 2019 takes place June 26-June 30 and July 2-7, 2019, closed on July 1.