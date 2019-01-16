× Planned Parenthood challenges Wisconsin abortion laws

MADISON — Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has filed a federal lawsuit seeking repeal of state laws that make it more difficult for women, particularly in rural areas, to receive abortions.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Madison targets three laws enacted by Republicans.

Planned Parenthood is asking the judge to strike down a law that prevents nurses from performing abortions. Another law the group wants repealed requires a woman seeking medicine that causes abortions to see the same doctor on two separate visits.

The third law targeted requires a doctor to be physically present when dispensing abortion-causing drugs.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Kaul was supported by an arm of Planned Parenthood in the campaign, but said he would defend state laws.