Police: Man shot, wounded during attempted robbery in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night, Jan. 15 on the city’s south side. It happened around 6 p.m. near 17th Street and National Avenue.

Police say the 37-year-old victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound from what appeared to be a robbery attempt by two subjects on the street.

Nothing was obtained from the victim and he was being treated at a local hospital.

The Milwaukee Police Department is continuing to investigate and search for the suspects involved.