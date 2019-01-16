Police: Unattended cigarette sparked fire that displaced 8 at apartment near 47th and Oklahoma

MILWAUKEE — Eight people were displaced by a fire at a Milwaukee apartment building believed to have been sparked by a cigarette.

It happened near 47th and Oklahoma shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16.

Police said an occupant of a four-unit apartment building left a cigarette burning on a dresser.

One person suffered possible first degree burns, and smoke inhalation. Two others got out safely.

Eight people were displaced. Police noted every unit had working smoke detectors.

Below are photos from the scene, shared by FOX6 viewer Krystal Scannell:

