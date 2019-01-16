Watch: Inside look at BMO Harris Bradley Center roof demolition

MILWAUKEE — The roof on Milwaukee’s BMO Harris Bradley Center was demolished on Sunday, Jan. 13 and we’re now getting an inside view of the explosion.

Shared on Advantage Blasting & Demolition’s Facebook page, the company gave us an inside look at the process to bring down the roof.

Crowds gathered in downtown Milwaukee to see the demolition in person — and it did not disappoint. In just about two seconds, more than 30 years of Milwaukee history came crashing down.

Crews removed the Bradley Center’s roof from the structure using “shaped charges.”

There’s no official word yet on what the future holds for the site, which is located right next to the new Fiserv Forum.

The BMO Harris Bradley Center’s demolition is expected to be finished by the summer of 2019.