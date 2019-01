Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTBROOK, Maine -- It looks like something that fell from outer space -- a giant rotating ice disc right in the middle of a river.

The giant circle of ice can be found in the Presumpscot River in Westbook, Maine.

The ice chunk is slowly rotating in a counter clockwise direction and is attracting lots of attention from people amazed by the ice formation.

Even the birds are having fun, using the ice as a resting area.