× $5.9M Megabucks ticket sold at Kwik Trip in Sheboygan 🤑

SHEBOYGAN — The Megabucks drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 16 produced the game’s first win of 2019 and a $5.9 million jackpot. One lucky ticket holder will collect the largest prize since 2015.

The winning ticket, with numbers 1, 5, 28, 29, 37, and 44 was sold at the Kwik Trip located on 625 South Taylor Drive in Sheboygan. As the winning retailer, the store will receive an incentive of $100,000 based on the prize amount.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize in person at the Wisconsin Lottery’s Madison office.

The $5.9 million jackpot was the highest Megabucks prize since a record $22.5 million in May 2015. Wednesday’s total equaled the 25th-highest jackpot won since the game began in June 1992. The game’s previous most recent multi-million dollar win of $2.2 million had come in April 2018.

The odds of winning the Megabucks jackpot is 1:7 million.