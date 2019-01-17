× Bucks, Andis Foundation partner to host ‘Barbershop Mondays’ with Safe & Sound

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and the Andis Foundation have partnered to host six “Barbershop Mondays” with Bucks’ community partner Safe & Sound to foster open conversations with young men about building social and emotional confidence, leadership and how youth can develop positive mentor relationships.

Through the Barbershop Mondays, Powered by Andis program, community rooms in Milwaukee neighborhoods will transform into pop-up barbershops, offering free haircuts to young men between the ages of 10-23. Facilitated by Safe & Sound, these six sessions are more than just a haircut as the barbershop chairs provide the casual setting for open communication and dialogue among attendees.

The first Barbershop Monday program was held last week, with five more events slated throughout February and March. Bucks players are scheduled to attend at least two of the remaining sessions. More details on those visits will be announced at a later date.