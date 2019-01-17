‘We can’t change the past:’ Diocese of Green Bay reveals results of clergy investigation

GREEN BAY — The Catholic Diocese of Green Bay revealed on Thursday, Jan. 17 the results of its third-party investigation into its files on priests and deacons. The investigation was focused on finding any incidents of sexual abuse against minors by priests or deacons.

The diocese posted the investigation findings, identifying clergy names with substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor, on its website at noon on Thursday.

According to our news partners at FOX11Online.com, the diocese hired Defenbaugh & Associates out of Texas last fall to investigate the files it has maintained on priests and deacons in its 157 parishes. The investigation looked into any credible accusations of sexual misconduct.

The investigation was initiated following the revelation by retired Auxiliary Bishop Robert Morneau that he failed to report an incident of priest abuse against a minor in 1979. Ricken at the time said he believed that was the only case where Morneau did not come forward to report abuse allegations to civil authorities, and he was not aware of any other such incident.