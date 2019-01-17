From the pages of Roald Dahl to the stage: Matilda the Musical has opened in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- The story of an unlikely heroine is now onstage at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater. That's where Kasey spent the morning -- getting a sneak peek of First Stage's "Matilda the Musial."

About Matilda (website)

From the amazing mind of Roald Dahl comes the story of a most unlikely heroine. Unloved by her parents and belittled by her child-hating headmistress, Matilda boldly steps up to set things right with her cleverness, the help of her friends, and the support of her kind-hearted teacher. Straight from Broadway, this full-length Tony Award-winning musical will prove to audiences that everyone has the power to change their story. Performance runtime is approximately two hours & forty minutes.