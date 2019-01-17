Assembly Republicans launch initiative, propose 10% income tax cut

SUSSEX — Wisconsin Assembly Republicans are proposing a 10 percent income tax cut similar to what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says he wants.

Republicans unveiled their plan Thursday. Evers campaigned on paying for an income tax cut by reducing a corporate tax cut program by about $340 million.

But Republicans don’t want to do that. Instead, they would pay for it using a budget surplus.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says the plan keeps Evers’ campaign promise without jeopardizing the Manufacturing and Agriculture Credit program Republicans enacted under former Gov. Scott Walker.