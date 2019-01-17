× In profanity-laced video, rapper Cardi B addresses government shutdown: ‘All for a…wall’

WASHINGTON — Cardi B is upset and worried. And she wants the world to know.

In a profanity-laced video, the rapper on Wednesday night addressed the government shutdown that began Dec. 22 and has become the longest in the nation’s history.

“I just wanna remind you that it’s been a little bit over three weeks,” she said in the video. “Trump is now ordering … federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid. … This is serious. Our country is in a (expletive)hole right now. All for a … wall.”

Cardi B said she’s feeling anxious and helpless as the shutdown drags on.

“I feel like we need to take some action,” she said. “I don’t know what type of action … because this is not what I do. But … I’m scared.”

A few hours after she posted the video on Instagram, it had more than 8 million views, with some of her nearly 40 million followers applauding her for using her platform to address political issues. Others left comments on how the shutdown has affected their households.

As the video made rounds on social media, some Democratic lawmakers wondered publicly whether they should share it.

Omg, I had the same argument with myself 30 minutes ago! — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 17, 2019

Guys, I’m still holding my breath. Are you gonna RT Cardi B or not? — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 17, 2019

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, has expressed interest in the government. In an interview with GQ magazine last year, she said she loves political science and is “obsessed” with how the system works.