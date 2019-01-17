Man charged after severely malnourished dog found tied to tree

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Henderson County, North Carolina man is facing felony animal cruelty charges after police found an extremely malnourished dog tied up on his yard when responding to the home on a non-related issue.

On January 15, 2019, deputies noticed the severely underweight and emaciated Doberman Pincher tied to a tree in the front yard of Christopher Hall.

Animal Enforcement deputies were immediately called to the residence.

Hall, 37, of Mills River, has been charged with one felony count of Cruelty to Animals, and one misdemeanor count of Child Abuse based upon the conditions of the home where a minor child was living on January 16th.

Hall was arrested and has been released on a $3000 unsecured bond. Hall is due in court on Feb. 5, 2019.

The canine has been relinquished to the Henderson County Animal Shelter for adoption and has responded extremely well to treatment and veterinary care.