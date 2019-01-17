Meal planning made easy: Where to start and how to set yourself up for success

MILWAUKEE -- Trying to get your diet on track? Meal planning can help. Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee to help you get started.
#1 Select dinner menu for the week (not day by day)
• Create a running list of what you already prepare (What main dishes do I prepare now? What side dishes?)
Add new recipes to increase variety and satisfaction
• Dust off a cookbook, visit websites, or use a cooking/recipe app.
• Throw in a new recipe each week or so, as feasible, to keep you and your family excited about coming to the dinner table.
Plot a weekly menu dropping in the meal for each day of the week
• Save your weekly menu so that when developing the following week`s menu, you`ll know which meals you had the previous week to avoid repetition
As you plan your week consider the family schedule and time allotments. Sunday dinner may be more 'elaborate' or more than 30 minutes to cook. What day(s) would a slow cooker meal or take out help for a quick meal after practice? What evening am I away and prepare a meal the night before that create leftovers for another meal?
#2 Shop for the menu items
• Develop grocery list based off your weekly menu
• Grocery shop with your grocery list
o Try online grocery shopping with pick up or delivery service to save valuable time.
o Schedule a 'regular' grocery shopping day and time to complete this task, as you do other appointments on your calendar.
# 3 Prepare the item
• Schedule non-negotiable prep time
o Bottom line: Make the time. Determine your prep time and stick with it. Add it to your calendar.
• Enjoy family time at the dinner table, without interruptions
o Give yourself a pat on the back for feeding your family well and cherish the valuable time you are able to share together.