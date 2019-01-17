× Medical examiner: Man found dead in downtown Milwaukee had history of alcoholism, falls

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner on Thursday, Jan. 17 identified the 58-year-old man who was found dead in the parking lot of a Subway restaurant near Juneau and Van Buren in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday morning.

The man was identified as Mark Jollie. The medical examiner’s report indicates Jollie had a history of alcoholism and falling. He was found “down” outside the Subway restaurant, near a patch of ice, according to the report.

According to the report, a Milwaukee County Transit System driver found Jollie on the ground and called 911. First responders were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead shortly after 7 a.m.

The report indicated Jollie lived in the apartment next to the Subway restaurant. Neighbors and the apartment manager told investigators the Milwaukee Fire Department was called “on multiple occasions” for Jollie “being intoxicated, falling and hitting his head,” the report said. He was on parole for 10 OWI offenses, the report said.

The preliminary manner of death was ruled an accident.

