× Milwaukee Admirals 2019 Concert Series: Brett Young to perform at Panther Arena Jan. 25

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Admirals officials on Thursday, Jan. 17 announced the first show in the 2019 Concert Series is coming Friday, Jan. 25, when country music star Brett Young will perform live from the Summerfest Stage at Panther Arena following the team’s game against the Iowa Wild

The concert is free to attend with a ticket to the game, set for 7 p.m.

In addition, a limited number exclusive on-ice passes are available for just $20. The on-ice passes allow exclusive access to watch the concert from directly in front of the state. On-ice passes need to be purchased in addition to a game ticket and are on sale now.

According to a news release from Admirals officials, Brett Young’s sophomore album “Ticket to L.A.” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart upon its December 2018 release. The album follows his colossal 2017 self-titled debut, which dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks and quickly reached RIAA platinum certification. Delivering four consecutive No. 1 platinum certified hits, Young was recently named ASCAP’s 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year and his three-time platinum smash hit “In Case You Didn’t Know” was bestowed with the top honor at the BMI Country Awards as their “Song of the Year.”

Fans can purchase tickets for the hockey-music doubleheader at the team’s office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Avenue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or HERE.

The other shows in the Admirals Concert Series include STYX on Feb. 8, Judah & the Lion on March 9 and Billy Currington on April 13.