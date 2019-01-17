Missing: Police seek 65-year-old Jerry Harris; relative says he hasn’t been seen since Jan. 12

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a missing 65-year-old man.

Police confirmed a missing person’s report was filed for Jerry Harris.

FOX6 News was contacted by a relative, who said Harris has been missing since Saturday, Jan. 12. The relative said Harris suffers from both mental and cognitive issues, and his dialect doesn’t allow him the opportunity to communicate in a way that he can be easily understood.

The relative said Harris likes to collect cans, metal and scrap, and sometimes likes to talk with a big stick on bike and other trails, railroad tracks and by water. He usually walks close to his home near Fond du Lac and Locust, the relative said.

He goes by the nickname “Gully,” and has a slim build. Below are pictures of Harris, shared by the relative:

Anyone with information as to Harris’ whereabouts is asked to please contact Milwaukee police.