Mother-son pair charged after missing Iowa teen found in Ohio

PARMA, Ohio– A man and his mother are behind bars after a missing 16-year-old Iowa girl was found in Ohio.

The teen was last seen on Jan. 4 in Colesburg, Iowa. Her grandparents found a handwritten note saying she was moving to California.

Investigators tracked her to Parma, where she was located on Wednesday.

Steven Davis, 21, and Laurie Metot, 49, were charged with interference with custody. They are being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail on $50,000 bond.

“Thanks to the hard work of the ICAC Task Force, United States Secret Service Cleveland Field Office, and Parma Police Department – the girl was safely returned to her family,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley in a news release.

The news release did not explain the connection between the alleged victim and the two suspects, now how the teenager ended up in Ohio.