Newborn girl found dead in trash can inside bathroom at Amazon distribution center

PHOENIX — A newborn was pronounced dead after the baby girl was found in a trash can inside a restroom at an Amazon distribution center in Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday evening, Jan. 16.

According to police, the incident was reported at the facility near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the baby was beyond resuscitation when first responders arrived at the scene.

Officials said Thursday morning that the baby was a girl, and appeared to be about full term.

The cause of death will ultimately be determined by a medical examiner.

Officials said they located the mother and spoke with her. Police did not identify her, but said she is cooperating with investigators.

Arizona has a Safe Haven Law, allowing for the safe hand-off of babies up to 3 days old. According to the Safe Haven site:

“You can leave your baby, up to 3 days old, with an on-duty staff member at any hospital, emergency medical service provider, fire station or with any licensed private child welfare agency, licensed adoption agency or any church in Arizona.”

Some hospitals also have special drawers to leave babies without having to speak with anyone.

Police said Thursday morning that this particular incident did not appear to be a Safe Haven situation.

The warehouse remained in operation while officers were on scene with minimal disruption.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said the company was working with police on their investigation.