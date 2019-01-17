Police: 3 men suspected of stealing hundreds from Menomonee Falls Target

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Target on Jan. 16.

Three suspects arrived at the Target in the same vehicle around 4:30 p.m. — and entered the store separately. Police say two of the suspects used the self-checkout lanes to steal several items, while the third suspect distracted a checkout clerk.

Officials say the suspects selected a Dyson vacuum valued at $499.99, a 16-piece knife set valued at $136.62, and an unknown amount of items in which they skip scanned, and exited the store without proper payment. Some payment was received, making it appear that they used altered bar codes on the more expensive items (Dyson vacuum and knife set). The three suspects re-entered the same vehicle in which they arrived, a dark-colored Chrysler 200 with unknown plates.

PHOTO GALLERY

Suspect 1 was described as a male, black, in his 30s, wearing a black leather coat, a black undershirt, a gold necklace, blue jeans, and black shoes. He was about 5’8”-6’0” tall, weighing about 170-190 pounds. The suspect had a short buzzcut with black hair.

Suspect 2 was described as a male, black, in his late 20s, wearing a zippered black leather coat, a dark undershirt, a black winter hat, blue jeans, and black shoes. He was about 5’ 7” to 5’10” tall, weighing about 170-190 pounds.

Suspect 3 was described as a male, black, in his mid 20s, wearing a black coat, a black and gold undershirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. He was about 5’7” to 5’9”, weighing about 260-290 pounds. The suspect had a buzzcut with black hair.

If you have information that could help investigators in this case, you are urged to call Menomonee Falls police. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com,