Police: Racine man arrested in Zion, Illinois confessed to delivery driver robberies

RACINE — After warning of “several armed robberies of delivery drivers for local restaurants” on New Year’s Eve, Racine police on Thursday, Jan. 17 announced an arrest has been made. The suspect, a 27-year-old Racine man, was taken into custody in Zion, Illinois.

In Zion, police said the suspect committed two more robberies of delivery drivers.

Racine police, in a news release, identified the suspect as Donta Gates. Racine police were notified of his arrest by Zion police on Jan. 7. Online court records show a charge of attempted first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, filed against a 27-year-old Donta Gates on Jan. 4, with a warrant issued for his arrest.

Police said Gates “admitted to committing the robberies in Racine” and “is believed to have acted alone in these robberies” in December and January.

Below is the social media post created by Racine police on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, warning delivery drivers to be vigilant:

“In recent days, the Racine Police Department has responded to several armed robberies of delivery drivers for local restaurants. Area restaurants should consider policies where calls from blocked phone lines, or calls from lines with no caller ID are not eligible for delivery (unless such numbers are from established or otherwise known customers). During hours of darkness, restaurants should consider policies that require credit or debit card payment in advance. Drivers should avoid deliveries to homes that appear vacant or properties that have inadequate exterior lighting. Restaurants should always verify the legitimacy of orders placed through using the callback system. Drivers should carry limited cash and drivers should have access cell phones to call for emergency assistance if needed. Suspicious circumstances, or suspected delivery driver setups should be immediately reported to via 9-1-1.”

FOX6 News on Dec. 31 spoke with Francis Fabio, who said he and his wife serve as delivery drivers for two different restaurants, and they were each victimized in the same neighborhood, two weeks apart.

“He caught me off-guard. Made me turn around. Hit me in the back of the head with a gun, and I just dropped the money on my car seat. He reached over and grabbed it. Told me to count to 20, and then ran,” Fabio said.

An assistant manager at Golden Chicken asked customers to help keep their employees safe.

“We ask that the places we’re delivering to leave their lights on for the drivers to feel safe,” said Caitlin Eiben, assistant manager at Golden Chicken. “If they don’t feel safe, they’re not going to be able to deliver in those areas. This has caused us to shorten our hours that we are delivering, and our delivering areas.”

Anyone with additional information that could help with this investigation is asked to please give Racine police a call.