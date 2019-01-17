× Shooting involving 2 students near West Allis high school leads to ‘classroom hold’

WEST ALLIS — The West Allis-West Milwaukee School District superintendent said there was a shooting involving two students that attend James E. Dottke High School that happened approximately three blocks from the school on Thursday morning, Jan. 17.

It happened around 10:15 a.m.

The superintendent, Dr. Marty Lexmond, said “a classroom hold” was initiated, during which students remained in their classrooms while learning continued from 10:15 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., when police determined there was no threat to student safety.

Lexmond said the students involved are not being identified because this is an active investigation involving minors.

“The lives the children we serve are complicated by many factors beyond our control. When something like this occurs in the community, our job is ensure that our students are safe and supported in our schools. We believe this incident is not reflective of the student body or the positive behaviors and relationships that are fostered at James E. Dottke High School,” said Lexmond in the release.

The district is providing additional counseling support in the high schools for the staff and students that may be impacted by this event.