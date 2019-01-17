Student builds 84 snowmen in the middle of the night

OMAHA, Nebr. — According to the University of Omaha, a student there, Alec Paul, couldn’t sleep on Monday night, Jan. 14.

The Bachelor of Fine Arts student needed something to do, so he ventured out in the middle of the night to Leavenworth Park. Then he built 84 snowmen, which he calls the “Love Army”.

For about nine hours Paul rolled snow, building each snowman in the dark until he quit from exhaustion.

The sculptures are colored yellow, red and blue. On Wednesday, he was out at the park again adding more color to his art.

He’s thinking about adding lights to each one’s head.