The Duke of Edinburgh was in a car accident but he wasn’t hurt

Posted 12:42 pm, January 17, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 2: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, makes his final individual public engagement as he attends a parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt on August 2, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, England — Great Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was involved in a traffic accident Thursday but he was not injured, Buckingham Palace told CNN.

The 97-year-old “was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon. The Duke was not injured,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The Duke of Edinburgh was driving himself in a Range Rover when the car crash took place, the palace told CNN.

Following the collision, Philip saw a doctor at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, where the Queen and Prince are staying, and received the all-clear.

Prince Philip retired from public life in 2017.