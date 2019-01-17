× The Duke of Edinburgh was in a car accident but he wasn’t hurt

LONDON, England — Great Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was involved in a traffic accident Thursday but he was not injured, Buckingham Palace told CNN.

The 97-year-old “was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon. The Duke was not injured,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The Duke of Edinburgh was driving himself in a Range Rover when the car crash took place, the palace told CNN.

Following the collision, Philip saw a doctor at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, where the Queen and Prince are staying, and received the all-clear.

Prince Philip retired from public life in 2017.