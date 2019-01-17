Officials find evidence of residency at R. Kelly's Chicago studio. Plus, "To Catch a Predator" host Chris Hansen has been arrested. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
‘To Catch a Predator’ host Chris Hansen arrested
-
Former ‘To Catch a Predator’ host Chris Hansen arrested in Connecticut
-
TMZ: The controversy continues for R. Kelly
-
‘Surviving R. Kelly’ spurs follow-up calls from DA, attorney for alleged victim’s family says
-
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tie the knot
-
‘I know that he’s a pedophile.’ Woman claims relationship with R. Kelly started when she was 16
-
-
TMZ: Are things getting serious between Chris Pratt and his new girlfriend?
-
Lawyer: R. Kelly denies all sexual misconduct allegations
-
Lady Gaga denounces R. Kelly, vows to take duet off streaming services
-
Crab boat featured on ‘Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove’ capsizes, killing 3 crew members
-
TMZ: Tiffany Haddish speaks out after New Year’s Eve show
-
-
TMZ: New details on Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers
-
Police reportedly called after R. Kelly spotted at Chicago night club
-
TMZ: Bob Barker from ‘The Price Is Right’ rushed to hospital