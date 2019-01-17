Winter fun for the whole family at the Rock Snowpark

Yes, The Rock Snowpark now has the same ownership as Little Switzerland.

Yes! All season passes at both The Rock Snowpark and Little Switzerland will be valid at both hills. Upgrade your season pass to a SNO Pass and have unlimited access to the slopes of Nordic Mountain.

Is the Rock Snowpark only a tubing park and terrain park?

No. We will offer a great tubing park at the Rock and expanded on the terrain park offerings.

We are also looking forward to bringing back skiing and boarding for families to enjoy! Watch for the website in the next couple of weeks for exciting new changes!