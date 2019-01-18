$100K donation makes it possible to open warming shelters when temperature falls to 20° or below

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee officials announced a new partnership on Friday, Jan. 18 that will expand warming shelters and increase outreach to individuals in need of shelter this winter.

Thanks to a $100,000 donation from We Energies, Repairers of the Breach and St. Ben’s through Capuchin Community Services can now shelter up to 125 single adults experiencing homelessness for overnight shelter on a walk-in basis when the temperature is 20°F or below. They previously did not open until the temperature fell to 10°F. This partnership is on top of all community emergency and warming rooms serving the homeless by referral through IMPACT 211.

The public can help connect individuals to their nearest warming shelters by calling 211. Organizations interested in becoming warming shelters are urged to contact the City of Milwaukee’s Continuum of Care by calling 414-286-3647.