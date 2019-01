Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Firefighters on Friday morning, Jan. 18 responded to the scene of a fatal house fire on Milwaukee's north side. The call came in around 5:40 a.m.

It happened near 24th Place and Capitol.

The medical examiner's office says they were called to the scene for one adult victim. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

